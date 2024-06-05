Indiana All-Star Week: Seniors defeat Juniors in competitive battle
KOKOMO, Ind. -- It's All-Star week in the state of Indiana, and Wednesday night featured a battle between the Indiana Junior and Senior All-Stars at Kokomo High School. The legendary Memorial Gym was the scene, and this highly anticipated match-up was worth the hype. It was a competitive game throughout as expected, with the seniors coming out on top by a final score of 104-96.
Historically, the seniors have understandably dominated the all time series. With this year's victory, the seniors are now 42-11 in the match-up.
Heritage Hills standout and Indiana target Trent Sisley joined Indiana Sports Beat Radio earlier this week. Sisley was asked if the game vs. Kentucky or the game vs. the Indiana seniors was a bigger deal in his mind: "I think the Indiana seniors, for sure," said Sisley. "They're a year older than us. They should have the advantage. Obviously it's in-state kids. We all kind of know them. They know us. I think playing the Indiana seniors is a bigger game for both of us. It will be tough but I do think we can beat them. It will be a fun game."
Sisley did his part to try and earn the victory, but the juniors ultimately fell a little short. Sisley led his team with 18 points on 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Braylon Mullins chipped in 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and put together a few highlight dunks on the evening.
The story of the night was Flory Bidunga. The Kansas commit was playing in his final game at his high school in Kokomo, and the juniors had no answer for the big man. Bidunga had 34 points and 22 rebounds, easily earning player of the game honors. The seniors out-rebounded the juniors 59-39, due in large part to Bidunga's dominance down low. Junior forward Dezmon Briscoe was limited to 11 minutes, which didn't help their attempt to limit Flory.
Purdue commit Jack Benter was also instrumental for the Seniors, scoring 19 points and knocking down five 3's.
There was great energy in the gym the entire evening, as the state continues to showcase some of the best talent in the nation. Fans should make plans to attend the event next year, and also have an opportunity to purchase tickets to Saturday's Indiana/Kentucky battle in Indianapolis.
The Junior All-Stars defeated Kentucky 130-103 on Sunday, while the Seniors get set to play the Kentucky Seniors Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana All-Stars have dominated the all time series with Kentucky 104-45. Tickets are still available and you can purchase them HERE.
Watch the full replay of the game below:
Full Box Score:
