KOKOMO, Ind. -- It's All-Star week in the state of Indiana, and Wednesday night featured a battle between the Indiana Junior and Senior All-Stars at Kokomo High School. The legendary Memorial Gym was the scene, and this highly anticipated match-up was worth the hype. It was a competitive game throughout as expected, with the seniors coming out on top by a final score of 104-96.

Historically, the seniors have understandably dominated the all time series. With this year's victory, the seniors are now 42-11 in the match-up.

Heritage Hills standout and Indiana target Trent Sisley joined Indiana Sports Beat Radio earlier this week. Sisley was asked if the game vs. Kentucky or the game vs. the Indiana seniors was a bigger deal in his mind: "I think the Indiana seniors, for sure," said Sisley. "They're a year older than us. They should have the advantage. Obviously it's in-state kids. We all kind of know them. They know us. I think playing the Indiana seniors is a bigger game for both of us. It will be tough but I do think we can beat them. It will be a fun game."



Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmlvIG9mIEluZGlhbmEgdGFyZ2V0cyBnaXZlIHVwZGF0ZXMgb24g QUFVIHNlYXNvbiBhbmQgcmVjcnVpdGluZy0g8J+SsiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9xbllJVzlIVWN2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vcW5ZSVc5SFVjdjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qaW1jb3lsZUlTQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamltY295bGVJU0I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VHlsZXIgU21pdGggKEBUeWxlclNtaXRoX0lTTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeWxlclNtaXRoX0lTTC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDM2NTU2 NzIzMjYxODk5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Sisley did his part to try and earn the victory, but the juniors ultimately fell a little short. Sisley led his team with 18 points on 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Braylon Mullins chipped in 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and put together a few highlight dunks on the evening. The story of the night was Flory Bidunga. The Kansas commit was playing in his final game at his high school in Kokomo, and the juniors had no answer for the big man. Bidunga had 34 points and 22 rebounds, easily earning player of the game honors. The seniors out-rebounded the juniors 59-39, due in large part to Bidunga's dominance down low. Junior forward Dezmon Briscoe was limited to 11 minutes, which didn't help their attempt to limit Flory. Purdue commit Jack Benter was also instrumental for the Seniors, scoring 19 points and knocking down five 3's. There was great energy in the gym the entire evening, as the state continues to showcase some of the best talent in the nation. Fans should make plans to attend the event next year, and also have an opportunity to purchase tickets to Saturday's Indiana/Kentucky battle in Indianapolis.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRyb2R1Y3Rpb24gb2YgS29rb21v4oCZcyBNci4gQmFza2V0YmFs bCBGbG9yeSBCaWR1bmdhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OdlJKOUoz bHhDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnZSSjlKM2x4QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJbmRpYW5hIEFsbC1TdGFycyAoQGluZGFsbHN0YXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2luZGFsbHN0YXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk4NTA3 MDcxMzIwNjA0ODkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNiwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Junior All-Stars defeated Kentucky 130-103 on Sunday, while the Seniors get set to play the Kentucky Seniors Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana All-Stars have dominated the all time series with Kentucky 104-45. Tickets are still available and you can purchase them HERE.

Watch the full replay of the game below:

