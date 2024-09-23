In-state wing Jalen Haralson cuts list to 3 schools, sets commitment date

Early on Monday afternoon, Indiana basketball landed a commitment from 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley.
Now, Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers await the decision of fellow in-state recruit and priority target Jalen Haralson.
Haralson, who will make his announcement on Wednesday, will choose between Indiana, Notre Dame and Michigan State.
As of Rivals' most recent rankings refresh, Haralson is listed as a four-star recruit, although he's still considered one of the best high schoolers in the country.
SEE ALSO
Haralson has been a target of Indiana's for quite some time now, he was the first player in the 2025 recruiting class to receiver a scholarship from the Hoosiers.
After beginning his high school career at Fishers High School on the northeast side of Indianapolis, Haralson elected to transfer to La Lumiere, a prep school in La Porte, Indiana.
This past spring and summer, Haralson averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game playing for Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Check out some of Haralson's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board