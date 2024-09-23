In-state wing Jalen Haralson cuts list to 3 schools, sets commitment date

Early on Monday afternoon, Indiana basketball landed a commitment from 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley.

Now, Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers await the decision of fellow in-state recruit and priority target Jalen Haralson.

Haralson, who will make his announcement on Wednesday, will choose between Indiana, Notre Dame and Michigan State.

As of Rivals' most recent rankings refresh, Haralson is listed as a four-star recruit, although he's still considered one of the best high schoolers in the country.