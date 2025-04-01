Cignetti Reviews the Hoosiers' Defensive Line

With so many players from last season departing, there are some questions about certain position groups and if they can be as dominant. The Hoosiers’ defense was one of the best in the country last season with much thanks to the guys up front. After losing a few players on the line, they added Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff through the transfer portal. They also retained their star Mikail Kamara, even though he is switching positions, and Mario Landino, Tyrique Tucker, and Marcus Burris return to the defense as well. But with two new transfers and more younger guys in the mix, there is some adjusting to be done, and Cignetti offered his opinions during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Up and down. I think a couple of days ago the offense got after the defense pretty good and ran the ball. That hadn't happened around here in a long time and got after [them] pretty good. They [the defense] responded the next day and controlled the line of scrimmage, put pressure on the quarterback and had a great day,” Cignetti said in regard of the defensive line.

The defensive line has some work to do before it’s at its previous level of dominance again. They are still probably not all on the same wavelength yet and the new guys are probably still adjusting. However, it’s still only spring and there is a lot of time left for improvement. Besides that, it seems as if the defensive line has improved some and the players are starting to mesh and connect.

“I will have to look at the tape and see how we did today. We've got capable guys and they responded to the challenge. Like I've told you guys a number of times about the transfers that come in, the first half of spring ball is such as adjustment for them: the way we practice, the language, what our expectations and standards are, and the techniques being taught. Especially up front on defense, they [the techniques] are different from what they have been taught,” Cignetti said in his press conference on Tuesday.

It seems as if the newly added players are beginning to adapt to their new environment and the returning players are beginning to create some chemistry with their new teammates. Plus, fans are also wondering about Mikail Kamara’s transition to the STUD position. If you don’t already know, the stud position is a hybrid position that mixes the components of a defensive end and linebacker together. Since IU’s defense mostly relies on a 4-2-5 defensive scheme (with some 4-3 and 3-3-5 schemes depending on what Coach Haines wanted to run), the stud will still most likely be an edge rusher, but Kamara will be dropping into coverage more often and less likely to rush down the center.

“He played STUD early in his career at James Madison. His freshman year he started as a true freshman [at edge rusher]. A few more one-on-one pass rush opportunities, maybe not having to slide down inside and play inside at tackle or four-technique as much as you do at field end. Your field end needs to be a little bigger guy in our defense,” Coach Cignetti replied about Kamara’s position movement and how he’s handling it.

Kamara has lost some weight and gained some muscle for his new role. He looks to be adjusting well, but thankfully the team has months till the season starts so they can refine their skills and recreate chemistry. For the most part, the team looks great, and everything seems to be going along smoothly. Besides a few injuries, the Hoosiers have looked healthy and are ready to surprise college football once again.