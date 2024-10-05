How it Happened: No. 23 Indiana offense surges to beat Northwestern 41-24

It wasn't pretty, but Indiana used yet another second half surge to defeat Northwestern 41-24 on the lakefront Saturday afternoon in Evanston. The Hoosiers did not trail at any point in the win and has still yet to play from behind through 360 minutes of play this season. Here is how Indiana topped Northwestern, becoming the first bowl eligible FBS team in 2024.

KURTIS ROURKE HAS A GREAT DAY (AGAIN)

Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) passes the ball over Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. (Photo by © David Banks-Imagn Images)

If there is one thing that has been constant throughout the season, it's been Kurtis Rourke's poise. The Hoosier signal caller had yet another efficient day throwing the football, completing 25 of his 33 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. It was shaky at the start, as the Hoosier offense went scoreless in their first two drive; however, once Rourke and the offense settled in, they proceeded to score on their final seven drives of the afternoon. With the three touchdown passes, Rourke becomes the first the Hoosier with 3+ touchdown throws in his teams' first three Big Ten in 55 seasons. Elijah Sarratt, Rourke's most trusted target, had 7 catches for 135 yards, with 56 yards coming after the catch. Rourke's poise has played a major role in Indiana's start, inserting himself into the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season.

DEFENSE FALTERS FOR FIRST TIME OF SEASON

Of the many things Indiana has done well this season, the defense had been phenomenal, but the second quarter of Saturday's game was everything but phenomenal. Northwestern had more total yards of offense (122) against Indiana in the second quarter, than the Wildcats had throughout the entire game in their last time out against Washington (112). A lot of the yardage gained was thanks to the legs of quarterback Jack Lausch moving the pocket to the tune of 33 yards on six attempts in the quarter alone. Lausch finished the game 23/38 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, a career high. The Wildcats finished the game 5/13 on third down, scoring a 38-yard touchdown on third down in the second half. Linebacker Jailen Walker suffered an injury in the first half and was not in uniform by the time the Hoosiers went to the locker room at the half. Indiana has a much needed bye week, which will allow Walker to get healthy before the Hoosiers host Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

HOOSIER OFFENSE WITHSTANDS NORTHWESTERN OFFENSIVE ATTACK

Much like last week's victory against Maryland, Indiana utilized a second half surge to secure a win on Saturday against Northwestern. The offense hummed to the tune of 232 second half yards and 24 points in the second thirty minutes. Eight different Hoosiers caught a pass, with seven receivers having twenty yards or more. Zach Horton was the lone Hoosier not surpassing the 20-yard threshold, with his lone catch being a four-yard touchdown reception to put the game away in the fourth. The second half wasn't too kind to the Indiana defense, though. The usually stout Hoosier defense was picked apart by Lausch for two second half touchdowns to Michigan transfer AJ Henning. The Wildcats amassed 336 total yards on the game, the most since their 31-7 victory over Eastern Illinois. Luckily for the defense, the offense carried the freight in the second half and guided the Hoosiers to their sixth win of the season.

FINAL STATS