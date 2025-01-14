How it Happened: No.19 Illinois dominates IU 94-69 for another blowout loss

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana suffered its first home loss of the season in blowout fashion, as Illinois came into Assembly Hall and dismantled the Hoosiers. The score went final at 94-69, with the game getting out of hand extremely early, as Illinois was up by 28 at the half, the largest halftime deficit Indiana has faced at home in 25 seasons. This resulted in several boos and "fire Woodson" chants throughout the first half, with the Indiana crowd growing increasingly displeased as the game went on. There was a short portion of the game where the Hoosiers found success, that being the beginning portion of the first half where IU went on a 10-0 run, but Illinois essentially dominated the game otherwise. Illinois shot 30-of-75 for the game, while Indiana shot 25-for-65. The Illini made 11 out of 32 3-point attempts, while Indiana failed to make a three for the first 35 minutes of the game, going 4-of-18 in total. When it was all said and done, Indiana was dominated, losing its second straight game of 25 points for the first time in 17 seasons, possibly bringing Mike Woodson's tenure to a new low. Here's how it happened on a cold Tuesday night in Bloomington:

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) shoots over Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

THINGS GET OUT OF HAND EARLY FOR INDIANA

After losing by 25 at Iowa on Saturday, the Hoosiers just needed this one against Illinois to be a bounce-back performance, but it was the exact opposite. Indiana allowed Illinois to walk all over it to begin the game, with this one being close for barely seven minutes. With around 12 minutes left in the first, Illinois was already up 25-10 and the Hoosiers were visibly not up to the challenge. The Illini lead only grew as time went on, as Indiana fans grew more and more uneasy with each bucket by Illinois, with boos beginning to scatter once the deficit for the Hoosiers crossed the double-digit mark. Illinois went up by 21 with eight minutes in the half, as the Illini possessed a 37-16 lead just under 12 minutes into the game, bringing more boos and some "fire Woodson" chants from the student section. These boos and chants only grew louder as Illinois' lead got up to 30 with just under five minutes left in the first half. After this, Indiana actually won the final 4:51 of action, cutting the Illini lead to 28 at the half, but it was too little too late for this one, as Illinois embarrassed the Hoosiers in the first 15 minutes of play. Indiana shot just 13-for-34 in the first half, a number dwarfed by Illinois' 21-for-43, despite the Illini not even surpassing the 50% mark for the first half. The Illini shot 8-for-19 from three, good for 42%, a solid number itself, but UI's mark from three was actually better than Indiana's was from the field. Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic both put on a show in the early going, scoring 34 combined points, better than Indiana's 32 as an entire team. When the first half was all said and done, the Hoosiers were dominated, and dominated easily, as Illinois shot lights out while it played intense defense, resulting in a barrage of boos heard inside of Assembly Hall.

HOOSIERS IMPROVE EARLY IN 2ND, BUT ILLINOIS CRUISES TO WIN

While the first half couldn't have been worse for Indiana, it turned it around early in the second, going a 10-0 run out of the gate. This brought the Assembly Hall crowd back to life, as its boos turned to cheers after the Hoosiers seemed like they were figuring things out after the halftime break. Illinois responded though, as it scored four straight to silence the Hoosier faithful, yet Indiana continued to outscore the Illini the next several minutes. After the under-12 minutes timeout the Hoosiers led the second half 16-9, as Indiana's defense looked much improved, while its offense was better as well. This run of success wouldn't continue for much longer though, as after the Hoosiers won the first 10 minutes of the second, Illinois went on a 17-3 run, giving it a 81-51 lead with 7:34 to play, After this, the Illini simply cruised as, while this one was pretty much over after 15 minutes of play, Indiana's run to start the second half gave the crowd some life, though the Illini put the cheers to bed with more solid play late in the game. Some top performers in the second half included Kylan Boswell who had 13 points and Luke Goode, Indiana's leading scorer after halftime with nine points. Indiana did end up winning the second half 37-34, but it was too little way too late, as it still took a 94-69 defeat at the hands of the Illini.

TEMPERS FLARE UP LATE IN THE GAME

With 2:24 left in the ballgame, emotions rose to a tipping point inside of Assembly Hall Luke Goode fouled Tomislav Ivisic, resulting in Goode fouling out, though that wasn't the end of the play. Ivisic was not pleased with Goode's foul, which caused an altercation with Myles Rice, Rice pushing Ivisic as the two exchanged words. After this, Oumar Ballo rushed in and pushed Ivisic to the ground resulting in the coaches and officials rushing in to break it up. Ballo was ejected for this foul, while Ivisic, Rice and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn receiving flagrant fouls. The two teams did not shake hands after the game.

