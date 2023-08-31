Pairing with 13 different state charity partners and representing eight IU varsity sports, and brings the collective's total to 30 different charitable organizations in the Indiana community, and has now secured year-long agreements with 96 student-athletes.

Hoosiers For Good, Indiana athletics' official NIL collective along with Hoosier Connect, announced Thursday that they've signed their largest-ever class of athletes for their Summer 2023 class.

Hoosiers For Good signs 31 IU athletes to raise awareness for 13 Indiana charitable organizations, making it the largest class to date

Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers For Good Inc., an official NIL collective of Indiana University Athletics, signed a spring class of 31 IU student-athletes who will use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make an impact on 13 Indiana charity partners. This is Hoosiers For Good’s largest class of athletes since launching in March of 2022.

The summer class represents eight IU sports, including women’s basketball, men’s basketball, football, baseball, softball, women’s field hockey, women’s rowing, and women’s golf.

Hoosiers For Good will partner the athletes with 13 different charitable organizations throughout the state of Indiana, including six new charity partners. With this class, Hoosiers For Good has partnered with 30 charitable organizations and formed yearlong agreements with 96 student athletes. Hoosiers For Good athletes provide in-kind services to their partnered organizations including in-person appearances and social media posts to promote their appearances and important initiatives for their charity partners.

“I’m proud of the impact that Hoosiers For Good and our student-athletes have made on our charitable partners since we launched in March of 2022,” said Tyler Harris, Executive Director of Hoosiers For Good. “With each class of athletes we announce, we are furthering our commitment to our partners to raise awareness for the work they do in our communities. It’s exciting to be a part of and I’m looking forward to seeing how these 31 athletes use their voices to make a difference.”

This class includes several athletes who are entering into their second year as a Hoosiers For Good athlete, including men’s basketball player Xavier Johnson. Johnson is partnered with A Kid Again, an organization that aims to foster hope, happiness, and healing for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

“I’m excited to partner with Hoosiers For Good for a second year,” said Johnson. “Through my partnership with Hoosiers For Good I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of amazing kids and families who are a part of A Kid Again and I can’t wait to meet more people and use my voice for good again this year.”

The Hoosiers For Good Summer 2023 Class

A Kid Again – Sydney Keld, Xavier Johnson, Luke Sinnard, Devin Taylor

Big Brothers Big Sisters South Central Indiana – Malik Reneau

Boone County Mentoring Partnership– DeQuece Carter, JoJo Johnson, Derin McCulley

Cancer Support Community – Kaleb Banks, Julianna LaMendola, Lenée Beaumont

Girls Inc. of Monroe County – Brianna Copeland, Taylor Minnick, Faith Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Clare Hunsberger

Indiana Wish – Mackenzie Mgbako, Sydney Parrish

LittleStar ABA Therapy – Trey Galloway

Mackida Loveal & Trip Outreach Center– Jakai Newton, Anthony Walker

Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation – Nic Toomer, Amare Ferrell, Jordan Shaw

Project 44 – Anthony Leal, Payton Sparks

Turnstone – Gabe Cupps, Kel’el Ware

Warriors for Peace – CJ GunnWheeler Mission – Robby Harrison, Louis Moore

About Hoosiers For Good

The mission of Hoosiers For Good, an official NIL partner of Indiana University Athletics, is to raise awareness for charitable causes throughout Indiana—by partnering local charities with community-minded IU student athletes who choose to use their platform and influence to amplify the philanthropic work that helps our community thrive. For more information, visit www.HoosiersForGood.org.

