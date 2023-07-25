There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

ANTHONY WALKER ON CAMPUS

Miami (Fla.) transfer forward Anthony Walker is on campus, he posted on social media on Monday. Walker is the final member of Indiana's roster to join the team for summer workouts. He was finishing classes at Miami before moving to Bloomington to join his new teammates. The fifth-year player transfers to Indiana after averaging just under 5.0 points a game as Hurricane with 2.5 rebounds a night. His best season was as a sophomore in 2020-21when he started 16 of 26 games and averaged 9.6 points game. Walker joins a frontcourt filled with three new players ahead of the 2023-24 season. Indiana added three transfers, including Walker to the frontcourt with Oregon big Kel'el Ware and Payton Sparks joining Walker.



PAINTER SERVING AS AN ASSISTANT COACH FOR USA SELECT TEAM

Purdue head coach Matt Painter is serving as an assistant coach for Team USA's Select Team that is competing the FIBA World Cup. Team USA's roster features 14 players, most of whom are recent NBA Draft selections with Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley serving as the head coach. Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray are three of the NBA's young American stars competing in the event. Jalen Williams, who finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, is also on the team along with Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and Jalen Green. The group is playing in five exhibition games in Las Vegas, Malaga, Spain and Abu Dhabi before World Cup play starts in late August in the Philippines.

KANSAS-UNC AGREE TO HOME-AND-HOME