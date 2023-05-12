HOOSIER DAILY: Softball wins on a walk-off, Decision day for Mgbako
HOOSIERS WIN IN WALK-OFF FASHION
In the ninth inning, Indiana sophomore Sarah Stone sent a walk-off home run over the left center field fence to give the Hoosiers a 5-4 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Brianna Copeland got the Hoosiers on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. Penn State tied it at one in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly, but Indiana's Avery Parker hit a homer to put Indiana back ahead 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.
Penn State scored in the top of the sixth on an RBI single to center, tying the game at two and forcing extra innings.
Each team scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning with Penn State's Lexie Black hitting a two-run homer over the left center field fence at Eichelberger Field on the campus of Illinois.
A two-run double for Cora Bassett tied the game in the bottom of the eighth Indiana before Stone's walk-off homer sent the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
DECISION DAY FOR MGBAKO
Consensus top-10 national recruit Mackenize Mgbako is announcing his college decision on Friday at 6:00 p.m ET, according to Andrew Slater. Mgbako is deciding between Indiana and Kansas.
Mgbako is the No, 8 ranked player in his class and the second highest ranked player in his class to not announce where he is playing college basketball next season after Ron Holland decommitted from Texas last week.
Kansas has the No. 7 ranked class in the country, while Indiana's two signees -- Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton -- have the Hoosiers ranked No. 39 in the class rankings.
NOTRE DAME GOING TO OPEN APPAREL MARKET
Notre Dame might be looking for a new apparel provider, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.
The Irish's exclusive negotiating window with Notre Dame expired, which means that Notre Dame is now in the open market to find a new apparel sponsor for their athletics teams.
Under Armour and Notre Dame had a 10-year contract worth about $90-million, according to Dellinger, and it's set to expire after next season. Before Under Armour served as the Irish's uniform provider, Notre Dame had a contract with Adidas.
UCLA and Under Armour famously ended a contract that was worth $280-million in 2022. Under Armour was forced to pay UCLA $67.5-million dollars as part of the settlement to break the contract. Under Armour has started to remove itself from the college sports apparel landscape, however, it still sponsors Auburn, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas Tech and Wisconsin.
Now that Notre Dame is on the open market they are free to sign with any company, including Nike, Jordan or return to Under Armour or Adidas or any other company.
Opinion: If I was Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, I'd sign a contract with Lululemon and greatly enjoy all the free, comfortable clothing.
