There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

In the ninth inning, Indiana sophomore Sarah Stone sent a walk-off home run over the left center field fence to give the Hoosiers a 5-4 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Brianna Copeland got the Hoosiers on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. Penn State tied it at one in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly, but Indiana's Avery Parker hit a homer to put Indiana back ahead 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.

Penn State scored in the top of the sixth on an RBI single to center, tying the game at two and forcing extra innings.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning with Penn State's Lexie Black hitting a two-run homer over the left center field fence at Eichelberger Field on the campus of Illinois.

A two-run double for Cora Bassett tied the game in the bottom of the eighth Indiana before Stone's walk-off homer sent the Hoosiers to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.