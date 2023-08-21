There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SOCCER DRAWS VA TECH

Indiana drew with Virginia Tech 0-0 on Sunday at Armstrong Stadium to move the Hoosier's record to 1-0-1 on the young season. Indiana's keeper Jamie Gerstenberg kept an 18-yard shot out of the goal before the Indiana offense took the next four shots with two of them being blocked by the Hokie keeper. Gerstenberg had a save in the 24th minute scooping a crosser off of the turf. The Hoosiers nearly scored in the 79th minute off the foot of Paige Webber, but, again, Virginia Tech was able to get the stop. IU"s next game is on Aug. 24 vs. Morehead State.

OHIO STATE PREP BEGINS FOR INDIANA

Indiana football begins its preparations for Ohio State this week. With a starting quarterback likely named internally, Indiana now begins preparing for a team who has still not named their own starter. "Our philosophy, we try to get two of a normal game week. So two Tuesdays, two Wednesdays, two Thursdays," Tom Allen said on Friday. "So that will begin next week, being able to create that from a calendar perspective and be able to have that." The Buckeyes are watching Kyle McCord and Devin Brown both fight for the starting quarterback job, but McCord -- who is a year older -- is the presumed favorite for the job. Yet, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day has not named him the starter publicly. Ohio State enters the season ranked No. 3 in the preseason polls and was picked second in the Big Ten East behind preseason No. 2 Michigan.

IU'S SEPTEMBER VISITS