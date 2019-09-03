News More News
Hoosier Daily: September 3

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

What Jordan Geronimo's Commitment Means to 2020

Jordan Geronimo Commits to Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Justus, Penix Honored by B1G

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Michael Penix's starting debut showed why Tom Allen picked him as IU's QB -- Link

Post-Ball State: Four Things We Learned -- Link

Jack Maher scores golden goal as No. 2 IU men's soccer downs UCLA 2-1 -- Link

