Hoosier Daily: September 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
What Jordan Geronimo's Commitment Means to 2020
Jordan Geronimo Commits to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Here is the link to Jordan Geronimo's commitment on Instagram. He was in Bloomington this weekend and visited Virginia last week. #iubb https://t.co/JxvarLELDO— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 3, 2019
Geronimo has had a huge rise over the course of the last year. Was virtual unknown without a D1 offer to his name at this time last year. https://t.co/VTJDflriLH— Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 3, 2019
Interesting fact about Jordan Geronimo after getting off the phone with him: His mother, Dawn Royster, played women's basketball at UNC the same time as Michael Jordan.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 3, 2019
That's why he's named Jordan. #iubb
First start, first #B1G Freshman of the Week Honors for #IUFB's @themikepenix! pic.twitter.com/jvYTTlb0vR— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 2, 2019
Congratulations to #IUFB's @LoganJustus22 on being named #B1G Special Teams Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/sNLmTrafko— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 2, 2019
Video of the Day
Relive the first win of the season one last time.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/40OVsBcfYW— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 2, 2019
Headlines
Michael Penix's starting debut showed why Tom Allen picked him as IU's QB -- Link
Post-Ball State: Four Things We Learned -- Link
Jack Maher scores golden goal as No. 2 IU men's soccer downs UCLA 2-1 -- Link
----
