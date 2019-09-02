BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fifth-year kicker Logan Justus and redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. picked up Big Ten honors on Monday morning, the conference announced. Justus was named Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career, and Penix earned Freshman of the Week accolades in his first-career start.

In the Hoosiers 34-24 season-opening win over Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Justus matched a program record with a career-high four field goals, in four attempts, and three times bested his career-long with 48-, 49- and 50-yarders. He became the 11th Hoosier (22nd time) to record a 50-yarder.

The McCordsville, Ind., native collected his second game with at least three field goals, and is now 19-of-22 in his career (86.3 percent). Justus recorded his sixth-career multi-FG game, his fourth in five games, and he has hit 12 of his last 13 attempts.

Penix, the first IU freshman quarterback to start a season opener since Antwaan Randle El in 1998, finished with 326 passing yards on 24-of-40 with one touchdown and added 67 yards on the ground for a total of 393 yards.

The Tampa native's total yardage and passing yardage trail only Randle El for the most in a freshman debut. Randle El posted 467 total yards and 385 passing yards against Western Michigan on Sept 12, 1998.

Up next, Indiana opens its 60th season at Memorial Stadium (52,656; FieldTurf) on Saturday, Sept. 7, against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT on BTN.