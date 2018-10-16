Hoosier Daily: October 16
Tweets of the Day
Working on a story about IU football’s ticket prices. If anyone has thoughts or opinions, feel free to email or dm. Both in bio. #iufb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) October 15, 2018
Fun moment from this morning, as Don Fischer and Tom Allen lead a birthday serenade for Indiana Football SID Jeff Keag. #iufb pic.twitter.com/PLhNldvjii— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) October 15, 2018
#MMPPoY Sweet 16— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 15, 2018
(2) Zion Williamson - @DukeMBB
(15) Juwan Morgan - @IndianaMBB#HereComesDuke #IUBB
@OAnunoby spending quality time in the gym with @kawhileonard. Expecting big things out of the former Indiana forward in his second year in the NBA. #iubb https://t.co/jU2cxyhpY5— Indiana HQ (@indianahq) October 16, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Player-led meeting aims to get Hoosiers back on track, via HSR - LINK
· Three takeaways from IU football’s Monday media availability, via IDS - LINK
· Diagnosing Penn State's passing difficulties against MSU, via BlueWhite Illustrated - LINK
· Penn State-Indiana X-factors: Who are the players, coaches to watch Saturday in Bloomington?, via PennLive - LINK
· Men's Soccer: Three things to know before IU takes on Butler, via IDS - LINK
· Men's Soccer: Five Hoosiers named in TopDrawerSoccer midseason Top-100 rankings, via IDS - LINK
