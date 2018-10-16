Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 16

IU safety Jonathan Crawford and the Hoosiers hope to get back on track this week with an upset over Penn State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It wasn't effort. Our guys played hard. I don't think we had the same juice we've had. That's hard to do week after week after week. You have to bring it, have it in you. I know it's expected of me to be that way. It's expected of them."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on what went wrong in Saturday's loss to Iowa.

Headlines:

· Player-led meeting aims to get Hoosiers back on track, via HSR - LINK

· Three takeaways from IU football’s Monday media availability, via IDS - LINK

· Diagnosing Penn State's passing difficulties against MSU, via BlueWhite Illustrated - LINK

· Penn State-Indiana X-factors: Who are the players, coaches to watch Saturday in Bloomington?, via PennLive - LINK

· Men's Soccer: Three things to know before IU takes on Butler, via IDS - LINK

· Men's Soccer: Five Hoosiers named in TopDrawerSoccer midseason Top-100 rankings, via IDS - LINK

----

