There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

This is Moren's second gold medal, previously she won gold in the 2022 U18 Women's Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina with the same group of players.

Scott Rolen, who is the director of player development at Indiana, was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Rolen enters the Hall of Fame as one of the best defensive third basemen ever, winning eight gold gloves at the only position he played in the big leagues. Only fellow Hall of Famers Adrian Beltre and Brooks Robinson ended their careers with more career defensive runs above average.

But offensively, Rolen was a force, too. He is a career.281 hitter with 316 home runs and a career OPS of .855. He ended his career with an OPS+ of 122, meaning he was 22 percent above league average as a hitter.

Rolen debuted with the Phillies before being traded to the Cardinals and later the Blue Jays. He ended his career with the Reds in 2012. His Hall of Fame plaque features him in a Cardinal cap, the team he was a four-time All-Star with and three-time gold glove winner.