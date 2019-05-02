News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 3

Jon Sauber
Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal were offered by Indiana earlier this week. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Scholarship Offer Puts Hoosiers in Top Group for 2020 Forward Cross

Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Target Marcus Clarke Is 'Naturally Gifted'

CrimsonCast Ep. 594: This. Is. May.

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 QB Donaven McCulley Updates Recruitment

2021 OL Davion Weatherspoon Hearing From Indiana Hoosiers Football

Indiana, Michigan in pursuit of four-star Westley Neal

2020 Guard Nijel Pack Earns Increased Interest After First EYBL Session

Donovan Johnson begins his own story, leads a national recruitment

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana women's basketball player Jaelynn Penn has been selected to try out for the U.S. Pan American Games women’s basketball team. -- Link

The staff at Inside the Hall has video of 2020 Indiana target R.J. Davis from last weekend's EYBL action. -- Link

Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated looks at why certain programs with top-20 recruiting classes, including Indiana, fell short in 2019. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) analyzes Indiana targets that played in the Adidas Gold Gauntlet series last weekend in Dallas. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star catches up with Bloomington South guard to discuss his offer from Indiana. -- Link

