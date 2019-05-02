Hoosier Daily: May 3
Seen on The Hoosier
Scholarship Offer Puts Hoosiers in Top Group for 2020 Forward Cross
Indiana Hoosiers Football: IU Target Marcus Clarke Is 'Naturally Gifted'
CrimsonCast Ep. 594: This. Is. May.
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 QB Donaven McCulley Updates Recruitment
2021 OL Davion Weatherspoon Hearing From Indiana Hoosiers Football
Indiana, Michigan in pursuit of four-star Westley Neal
2020 Guard Nijel Pack Earns Increased Interest After First EYBL Session
Donovan Johnson begins his own story, leads a national recruitment
Tweets of the Day
Vote for your favorite dunk ⤵️— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 2, 2019
y’all forgetting some 👀 https://t.co/QgZuF05yFU— Troy Williams (@troywilliams_) May 2, 2019
Elite 2021 OL Ben Christman lands #IUFB offer.— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) May 2, 2019
Profile: https://t.co/rhGhOPSnie@IndianaRivals @StuJTH https://t.co/aFZ5ay4g5i
Video of the Day
🤩😤🤯😳😵👀— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 2, 2019
What’s your favorite dunk in IU history?#TBT pic.twitter.com/FtkJuXsjCB
Headlines
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana women's basketball player Jaelynn Penn has been selected to try out for the U.S. Pan American Games women’s basketball team. -- Link
The staff at Inside the Hall has video of 2020 Indiana target R.J. Davis from last weekend's EYBL action. -- Link
Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated looks at why certain programs with top-20 recruiting classes, including Indiana, fell short in 2019. -- Link
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) analyzes Indiana targets that played in the Adidas Gold Gauntlet series last weekend in Dallas. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star catches up with Bloomington South guard to discuss his offer from Indiana. -- Link
