Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana women's basketball player Jaelynn Penn has been selected to try out for the U.S. Pan American Games women’s basketball team. -- Link

The staff at Inside the Hall has video of 2020 Indiana target R.J. Davis from last weekend's EYBL action. -- Link

Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated looks at why certain programs with top-20 recruiting classes, including Indiana, fell short in 2019. -- Link

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic ($) analyzes Indiana targets that played in the Adidas Gold Gauntlet series last weekend in Dallas. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star catches up with Bloomington South guard to discuss his offer from Indiana. -- Link