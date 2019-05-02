As a former recruiting coordinator at the University of Central Florida from 2002-2005, Tim Shifflet knows a thing or two about scouting football players. Today, Shifflet is the head coach at Winter Park High School in Central Florida, which is home to a top Indiana Hoosiers football target.

This past weekend, Winter Park (Fla.) athlete Marcus Clarke unofficially visited Indiana. The day after his visit, IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby visited Clarke's school to see him practice.