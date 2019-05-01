MIAMI -- Westley Neal hasn’t officially trimmed his list, but things seem to be moving in that direction … sort of. The four-star offensive lineman plans to publicly narrow his focus to include roughly 10 programs on May 30. And while such a broad cut certainly isn’t exactly newsworthy, Neal is playing slow for a reason.

“A lot of schools are coming back at me now, so it’s a little bit of everybody,” Neal said on Tuesday. “I’m talking to a lot of schools,”

The Miami Gulliver Prep star refuses to do anything resembling naming frontrunners, but Indiana and Michigan seem to be heavily in the mix for the massive offensive lineman. Neal holds a Florida State offer as well, but it’s unclear how hard FSU is currently pushing when it comes to securing his commitment. In-state programs such as USF, UCF and FAU are also involved.





IN HIS WORDS

ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE SPEAKS WITH MNOST OFTEN:

“I have to say Indiana, Michigan, Florida State, USF and UCF”

ON MICHIGAN AND INDIANA

"They both want me to commit ASAP. Both of them. Indiana is definitely pressuring me the most to do it right now. I haven’t gotten to visit up there yet, but it seems like the atmosphere is pretty good. I’m going to try to make up there this year for sure.”\

ON HIS MOST RECENT VISIT

“The most recent one I took was FAU. it was pretty nice. I like what they’re doing over there for sure. Coach [Lane] Kiffin wants me real bad. He tells me that every day.”

