2021 OL Davion Weatherspoon Hearing From Indiana Hoosiers Football
CINCINNATI - Class of 2021 Michigan center Davion Weatherspoon doesn't have an Indiana offer yet, but he'd very much like to get one during his recruitment.
"They came up to school and talked to me a few times," Weatherspoon told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "I'm waiting on them to take it another step farther. Hopefully they can come out to my school's pro day and show them what I got, get the opportunity to play in college."
