{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 11:00:00 -0500') }}

2021 OL Davion Weatherspoon Hearing From Indiana Hoosiers Football

Stu Jackson
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

2021 Michigan offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon began hearing from Indiana recently (Davion Weatherspoon)

CINCINNATI - Class of 2021 Michigan center Davion Weatherspoon doesn't have an Indiana offer yet, but he'd very much like to get one during his recruitment.

"They came up to school and talked to me a few times," Weatherspoon told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "I'm waiting on them to take it another step farther. Hopefully they can come out to my school's pro day and show them what I got, get the opportunity to play in college."

