Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2021 QB Donaven McCulley Updates Recruitment
CINCINNATI - IU was the first school to offer 2021 Indianapolis Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley, and he continues to hear from them on a consistent basis.
"I've been hearing a lot from them," McCulley told TheHoosier.com at Sunday's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas. "They just want me to get down there, get a feel for the school, stuff like that."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news