We celebrate the start of May by busting out the podcast equipment and doing a rare football / basketball / alcohol combo pod. We field several football questions, including spring game stuff, starting QB thoughts, and what IU needs to do to get to a bowl game (Note: this is not a repeat from last year, or the year before, or...yeah).

We move on to basketball and discuss the acquisition of Joey Brunk, the lineup implications of the current roster, and how Smith and Thompson fit into the fold next year. We also discuss recruiting a bit, and then finish off with Galen yelling about why Arizona and LSU are being smart about things.

Finally we discuss the recent allowance of alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium and what it means --- and finish off by answering a question about our "perfect" Bloomington day and what it would consist of. Fun pod, a good way to kill an hour and a half.