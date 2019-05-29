News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 29

Trey Galloway (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)
Luke Goode adjusting to pace of EYBL

Nijel Pack enjoying breakout EYBL season

Hoosiers In The Pros: May 21-27

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2019 D-Line Class Can Be 'Foundational'

Eric Crawford of WDRB.com takes a look at the hype and legacy of Romeo Langford. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why it's a good thing that Indiana football's latest recruiting class may have to wait to play. -- Link

Osterman also says Indiana baseball's involvement in the NCAA Tournament is to be expected. -- Link

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated analyzes prospects he believes have overinflated draft stocks, including Romeo Langford. -- Link

The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2021 top 50 prospect and Indiana target Caleb Furst from his play in the EYBL. -- Link

Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com takes an in-depth look at the state of the Indiana football program. -- Link

