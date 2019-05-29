Hoosier Daily: May 29
Seen on The Hoosier
Luke Goode adjusting to pace of EYBL
Nijel Pack enjoying breakout EYBL season
Hoosiers In The Pros: May 21-27
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2019 D-Line Class Can Be 'Foundational'
Tweets of the Day
Looking back at this past year overseas. Proud of the way I grew/got better on & off the court. Excited for what’s next to come! pic.twitter.com/6pHdtEPh9y— James Blackmon Jr. (@JBlackmon2) May 28, 2019
As this stands, they'll be in the Gavitt Games in 2020-21, and possibly on the road, since two of their three games in the series already have been at home. There seemed like a more natural hole for it this upcoming season, w/ ACC, Crossroads, Arkansas and Jimmy V. /5 #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) May 28, 2019
There's no place like it.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 28, 2019
Full 🎥: https://t.co/zIvI1kjj3X pic.twitter.com/4OmBLLQ9OR
Video of the Day
🎦: @asherrill55 pic.twitter.com/q2nvwLNNT3— Rob Phinisee (@robphinisee1) May 27, 2019
Headlines
Eric Crawford of WDRB.com takes a look at the hype and legacy of Romeo Langford. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why it's a good thing that Indiana football's latest recruiting class may have to wait to play. -- Link
Osterman also says Indiana baseball's involvement in the NCAA Tournament is to be expected. -- Link
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated analyzes prospects he believes have overinflated draft stocks, including Romeo Langford. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiles highlights of 2021 top 50 prospect and Indiana target Caleb Furst from his play in the EYBL. -- Link
Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com takes an in-depth look at the state of the Indiana football program. -- Link
