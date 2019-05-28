The Raptors are hopeful that former IU forward OG Anunoby can return for the NBA Finals. (John Sokolowski / USA TODAY Sports)

NBA

• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2014-16): F, Toronto Raptors - The Raptors are "quietly optimistic that Anunoby can return for the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Anunoby has not played since Toronto's regular season finale in early April due to an emergency appendectomy. Game 1 of the finals tips off at 9 p.m. eastern time on ABC. • Romeo Langford (2018): The former IU guard made it official on Monday night that he will remain in the NBA Draft.

NFL

• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, San Francisco 49ers -- Is the 49ers running back who will get the most touches this season, writes Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. • Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Has moved up the depth chart to the team's backup quarterback role after his predecessor, Nick Foles, signed with the Jaguars this offseason. Philly.com columnist Mike Sielski says it's deserved for Sudfeld. • Wes Martin (2014-18): LG, Washington Redskins -- Took a break from learning his new team's playbook for this video interview from the Redskins' organized team activities.

Wes Martin talks to Gabe Henderson about adjusting to being a professional athlete. pic.twitter.com/lIIhC3yqNi — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 24, 2019

MLB

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .207 batting average with two home runs and four RBI in a 2-2 series tie with the Philadelphia Phillies, a 2-1 series loss to the Cincinnati Reds and a 6-5 loss at the Houston Astros. The Cubs are 30-22 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings. • Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .300 batting average with two home runs and five RBI in a win at the Cleveland Indians, a pair of wins over the Seattle Mariners and a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics are 29-25 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings. • Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Diego Padres -- Hasn't played since May 19 after landing on the 10-day injured list with a strained wrist. The Padres are 28-26 overall and tied for second with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West Division standings. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor league baseball