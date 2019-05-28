Hoosiers In The Pros: May 21-27
NBA
• OG Anunoby (played at IU from 2014-16): F, Toronto Raptors - The Raptors are "quietly optimistic that Anunoby can return for the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Anunoby has not played since Toronto's regular season finale in early April due to an emergency appendectomy. Game 1 of the finals tips off at 9 p.m. eastern time on ABC.
• Romeo Langford (2018): The former IU guard made it official on Monday night that he will remain in the NBA Draft.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, San Francisco 49ers -- Is the 49ers running back who will get the most touches this season, writes Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Has moved up the depth chart to the team's backup quarterback role after his predecessor, Nick Foles, signed with the Jaguars this offseason. Philly.com columnist Mike Sielski says it's deserved for Sudfeld.
• Wes Martin (2014-18): LG, Washington Redskins -- Took a break from learning his new team's playbook for this video interview from the Redskins' organized team activities.
Wes Martin talks to Gabe Henderson about adjusting to being a professional athlete. pic.twitter.com/lIIhC3yqNi— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 24, 2019
MLB
• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): LF, Chicago Cubs -- .207 batting average with two home runs and four RBI in a 2-2 series tie with the Philadelphia Phillies, a 2-1 series loss to the Cincinnati Reds and a 6-5 loss at the Houston Astros. The Cubs are 30-22 overall and sit first in the NL Central Division standings.
• Josh Phegley (2007-09): C, Oakland Athletics -- .300 batting average with two home runs and five RBI in a win at the Cleveland Indians, a pair of wins over the Seattle Mariners and a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Athletics are 29-25 overall and sit second in the AL West Division standings.
• Alex Dickerson (2009-10): LF, San Diego Padres -- Hasn't played since May 19 after landing on the 10-day injured list with a strained wrist. The Padres are 28-26 overall and tied for second with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West Division standings.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Sam Travis (2012-14): 1B, Pawtucket Red Sox -- .185 batting average with five hits, home run and four RBI in a 2-1 series loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and a 3-3 series split with the Rochester Red Wings. Pawtucket, the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 19-29 overall and in fifth place in the six-team International League North division.
• Aaron Slegers (2011-13): P, Durham Bulls -- Three strikeouts, seven hits and three earned runs allowed in a four-inning start in the Bulls' 9-5 win at the Norfolk Tide on May 23. Durham, the AAA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, is 30-19 overall and in first place in the four-team International League South division.
AA
• Scott Effross (2013-15): P, Tennessee Smokies -- Two strikeouts and one hit allowed in two innings of relief work in the Smokies' 5-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on May 25. Tennessee, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, is 25-24 overall and in fourth place in the five-team Southern League North division.
• Kyle Hart (2012-15): P, Portland Sea Dogs -- Six strikeouts, four hits, three earned runs and two walks allowed in a seven-inning start in the Sea Dogs' 3-2 loss at the Trenton Thunder on May 25. Portland, the AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, is 16-32 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Eastern division.
• Caleb Baragar (2015): P, Richmond Flying Squirrels -- Six strikeouts, two hits, one earned run and five walks allowed in a five-inning start in the Flying Squirrels' 2-1 loss at the Akron RubberDucks on May 24. Richmond, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is 17-29 overall and in last place in the six-team Eastern League Western division.
A+
• Craig Dedelow (2014-16): OF, Winston-Salem Dash -- .174 batting average with one double and two RBI in an eventual 3-1 series win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and a 2-1 series win at the Salem Red Sox. Winston-Salem, the Advanced-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 27-23 overall and in third place in the five-team Carolina League Southern division.
A
• Jonathan Stiever (2016-17): P, Kannapolis Intimidators -- Four strikeouts, five hits, one earned run and three walks allowed in a five-inning start in the Intimidators' 3-2 loss at the Hagerstown Suns on May 24. Kannapolis, the A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, is 21-29 overall and in second-to-last place in the seven-team South Atlantic League Northern division.
