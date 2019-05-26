Hoosier Daily: May 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
We’re back in 98 days. #LEO pic.twitter.com/d9y0sxPvxg— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 25, 2019
Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Wisconsin basketball program and assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. So sorry for your loss.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 25, 2019
Strong half of ball from RJ Davis. Bucket getter out of New York has been a heavily talked about name this spring. Super quick, polished scorer— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 25, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Andrew Kulp of NBC Sports Philadelphia says the Eagles backup quarterback job appears to be Nate Sudfeld's to lose. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines the outcome of alcohol sales at football games for other schools. -- Link
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report unveils his latest 2019 NBA Mock Draft. -- Link
Andy Schwartz of The Allentown Morning Call has quotes from former IU football player on the Eagles drafting a running back, his running backs coach, and more. -- Link
Rivals' own Corey Evans recaps Saturday's EYBL action, including an update on IU target R.J. Davis. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.