News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 00:09:28 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: May 26

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

U2uvm3kvxtbbsg3eqqod
Nijel Pack (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen on The Hoosier

Saturday Updates: Nike EYBL Session 3, adidas Chicago Regional Qualifier

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Andrew Kulp of NBC Sports Philadelphia says the Eagles backup quarterback job appears to be Nate Sudfeld's to lose. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star examines the outcome of alcohol sales at football games for other schools. -- Link

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report unveils his latest 2019 NBA Mock Draft. -- Link

Andy Schwartz of The Allentown Morning Call has quotes from former IU football player on the Eagles drafting a running back, his running backs coach, and more. -- Link

Rivals' own Corey Evans recaps Saturday's EYBL action, including an update on IU target R.J. Davis. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}