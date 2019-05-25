News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Saturday Updates: Nike EYBL Session 3, adidas Chicago Regional Qualifier

Jon Sauber & Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xzio4r7tna1ivnwxfil6
2020 4-star point guard and national top 40 prospect Caleb Love is one of several IU targets scheduled to be in action today. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

TheHoosier.com staff is in Dallas and Chicago this weekend to watch a host of IU men's basketball recruiting targets scheduled to be in action.

Click here to follow our live updates for Saturday's games on our premium hoops board.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}