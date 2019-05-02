Hoosier Daily: May 2
RCS Cincinnati: Skills 1on1s - Best Plays (Offense)
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 Fla. ATH Marcus Clarke Targeted By IU
Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2022 QB Brady Allen Updates Recruitment
2020 Georgia CB Victor Pless Hearing From IU Regularly
2021 Top 50 Prospect Furst Adjusting to Increased Competition Level
Indiana just offered 2020 Stepinac guard RJ Davis @JSauberTH https://t.co/C1tucW8sz1— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 1, 2019
Indiana is a No. 2 seed in Nashville here. #iubase https://t.co/EhdbEgIFBY— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) May 1, 2019
In addition to being first in the B1G in home runs (14) and RBI (45), he's getting it done in league games only, too. pic.twitter.com/LTj73F54bj— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 1, 2019
An #IUBase product hitting a bomb to right field at T-Mobile Park... feels like we've seen that before this year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/22FbMkALC2— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 1, 2019
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall does a Q&A with 2020 guard Nijel Pack. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com says two Indiana track and field athletes picked up weekly Big Ten honors. -- Link
Jeff Siegel of Uproxx explains how Eric Gordon adds an extra dimension to Houston's offense. -- Link
IUHoosiers.com says three Indiana teams teams received public recognition for their Academic Progress Rate. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student covers Indiana's decision to sell alcohol at football games. -- Link
