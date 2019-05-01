This past weekend, Winter Park (Fla.) athlete Marcus Clarke made a midwest swing to check out Cincinnati, Indiana, and Louisville.

"They were very fun," Clarke said of the visits. "Cincinnati is like a metro type feeling. Louisville is very nice and I love the facilities and the coaches. All three had great vibes. Indiana is a great school to be around."

Clarke is listed by Rivals.com as a wide receiver, and while some schools are recruiting him at that position, he's a big time athlete. Indiana, for example, is recruiting him as a cornerback, and others would take him on either side of the ball.

"I'm trying to ball out on the next level," the sunshine state athlete said, who has no preference on position in college. "At the end of the day, it's about being successful and winning as a team."