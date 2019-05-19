News More News
Hoosier Daily: May 19

Jon Sauber
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers picked up their fourth commitment in the 2020 class Saturday evening. (Jordan Wells (TheHoosier.com))

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Hoosiers Football: 2020 3-Star OL Cameron Knight Talks Commitment

Noblesville (Ind.) Three-star OG Cameron Knight Commits to IU

Film Review: Caleb Love - EYBL Session One

Film Review: Matt Cross At Nike EYBL Session 2

Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford Appreciative Of Time At IU

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Andy Graham of IUHoosiers.com says nobody is hotter than the Hoosiers' baseball team. -- Link

Mike Miller recaps Indiana baseball's Big Ten title-clinching victory over Rutgers. -- Link

Kevin Brockway of CNHI Sports Indiana gives his version of the Hoosiers' Big Ten title victory. -- Link

Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Indiana baseball's win that clinched the 2019 Big Ten regular season championship. -- Link

Austin Render of The Hoosier Network gives a few takeaways from Indiana baseball's sweep over Rutgers that clinched the regular season Big Ten title. -- Link

----

