Indiana football has picked up its fourth commitment in the 2020 class. Three-star offensive guard Cameron Knight committed to the Hoosiers Saturday evening.

Knight is the younger brother of former Hoosier offensive lineman Brandon Knight, who finished his career at Indiana in the fall. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

The younger Knight had an offer from Ball State to go with his offer from the Hoosiers, and had received interest from Eastern Michigan. He received his offer from Indiana earlier this month, on May 7.

"To get an offer from them is really exciting," Cameron told TheHoosier.com after he received an offer.

He's the second offensive line commit in the 2020 class, alongside three-star offensive tackle Luke Wiginton, who plays for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger. Wiginton committed to the Hoosiers April 6.

The Hoosiers are currently ranked No. 39 in the 2020 class rankings.