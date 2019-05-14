Hoosier Daily: May 14
Seen on The Hoosier
Khristian Lander building relationship with Indiana staff
The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: May 6-12
Five schools poised to benefit from Beilein's Michigan departure
Notes: EYBL in Westfield (Ind.)
2020 3-Star Forward Matt Cross Talks IU, Official Visit Plans
Tweets of the Day
Interesting look from @Stadium & @GoodmanHoops on where coaches rank #B1G jobs. Despite all the drama, #iubb still comes in at No. 1. pic.twitter.com/S8IG8MSLCP— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) May 13, 2019
24 DUNKS. 1 WINNER.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 13, 2019
Starting tomorrow, cast your vote in a head-to-head bracket challenge to decide the best dunk in IU history 🏆
See full bracket below ⤵️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/lhH5nSF48e
After striking out the final eight batters he faced to pick up his first career save, @GabeBierman is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/umCeRJs0wJ— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 13, 2019
HBD @Steviescott8_ 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/C32aRpHemM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 13, 2019
Video of the Day
It took eight overtimes & 159 minutes.— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 13, 2019
Worth the Wait – coming soon. pic.twitter.com/9SzK9p5lJS
Headlines
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall takes a look at who's coming and going in Big Ten men's basketball next season. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff compiled highlights from Dawson Garcia's performance at the Adidas Gauntlet series. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times previews the Indiana baseball team's final week of the regular season. -- Link
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana women's basketball team will play in the 2019 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana softball team missed out on the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star responds to mailbag questions about Indiana basketball and football. -- Link
