WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Class of 2020 3-star Connecticut forward Matt Cross has started to set his official visit plans.

New NCAA rules allow prospects to take five officials as a junior and five officials as a senior. He will take advantage of the early official visits by taking one to South Carolina and another to Indiana in June.

"The way they showed me their style and stuff, I want to get down there as soon as possible and see the place, see the campus," Cross said at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL)'s second session at Pacers Athletic Center this weekend. "You got five new ones senior year, so if I really like it like I think, (I) get another one and get to go again senior year. And they've just shown a lot of interest. A lot of schools offered officials, but I just took interest to the people who came down to my house."