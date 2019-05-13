Hoosier Daily: May 13
Seen on The Hoosier
Live Thread: EYBL in Westfield (Ind.) - Day Three
Tweets of the Day
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MWVItMMu1f— DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) May 13, 2019
THAT'S how you get through a 1-2-3 inning, @GSloan21! #IUBase 5, MICH 5 | T11 pic.twitter.com/DATD60tk7s— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 12, 2019
💐 To our cheerleaders — thank you for the love + support. pic.twitter.com/nGCbXsH43i— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 12, 2019
Video of the Day
A quick message to all the #IUBase moms before we get Game 3 started 😍 pic.twitter.com/GqqS3OUK47— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) May 12, 2019
Headlines
David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana men's and women's track and field team's finished second at the Big Ten Championships. -- Link
Caleb Coffman of the Indiana Daily Student examines Johnny Jager's journey to Indiana. -- Link
Matt Cohen of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's series win over Michigan. -- Link
The Inside the Hall staff recaps the week that was in IU athletics. -- Link
Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle explains why Eric Gordon is irreplaceable for the Houston Rockets. -- Link
