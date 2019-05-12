News More News
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Looking At IU's Recent Offers

Mike Singer • TheHoosier.com
IU offered 2020 DE Tyrece Edwards this past week (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

By our unofficial count last week, the Indiana Hoosiers football staff sent out 37 new scholarship offers. In the past week (May 6 to May 12), IU didn't dish out as many offers but still offered 21 new prospects.

13 of the new offers were to class of 2020 prospects, 5 were in the class of 2021, 2 were in the class of 2022, and Indiana even offered a class of 2023 prospect (currently an eighth grader).

