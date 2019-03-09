Hoosier Daily: March 9
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 Linebacker Ty Wise Talks IU Commitment
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 92, Illinois 74
Heard On The Hoosier: Inside The Hall Bracketologist Andy Bottoms
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Richard Schnyderite of The Knight Report
Tweets of the Day
NET has been updated. Indiana continues its rise to No. 50. #iubb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) March 8, 2019
The boys are playing their best basketball at just the right time! #iubb #lockedin— Collin Hartman (@CollinHartman30) March 8, 2019
The 2019 Jordan Brand Classic rosters have been unveiled. Indiana signee Trayce Jackson-Davis and target Keion Brooks Jr. among those listed. #iubb pic.twitter.com/duYHQIdDvM— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 9, 2019
✊🏾❤️🏀 https://t.co/oqgo2SeqN1— Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) March 9, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic details Indiana's win over Illinois with a courtside focus on Archie Miller. ($) -- Link
Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network does a video profile of 4-star Indiana football signee Beau Robbins. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's 92-74 win over Illinois. -- Link
Miller explains how men's basketball walk-on is making the most of his dream come true. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Juwan Morgan learned leadership and hard work from his military mom. -- Link
Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Indiana women's basketball team isn't done after its 70-61 loss to Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
