Hoosier Daily: March 9

Headlines

Dustin Dopirak of The Athletic details Indiana's win over Illinois with a courtside focus on Archie Miller. ($) -- Link

Eddie Cotton of The Hoosier Network does a video profile of 4-star Indiana football signee Beau Robbins. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's 92-74 win over Illinois. -- Link

Miller explains how men's basketball walk-on is making the most of his dream come true. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says Juwan Morgan learned leadership and hard work from his military mom. -- Link

Matthew VanTryon of The Indianapolis Star explains why the Indiana women's basketball team isn't done after its 70-61 loss to Iowa in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

