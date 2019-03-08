Inside The Hall bracketologist Andy Bottoms, also a co-host of the Assembly Call postgame show, has been publishing his projections for nearly a decade and currently ranks No. 10 nationally among all bracketologists in the Bracket Project’s Five-Year Bracket Matrix Ratings.

In the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier, Bottoms joins host Stu Jackson for a conversation on IU's NCAA Tournament resume thus far, what's working in its favor for its tournament chances, what IU has to do to say in the bubble conversation and more.

