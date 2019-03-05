Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 5

Podcast: Josh Eastern is joined by Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart in a new episode of The Rockast. -- Link

Kyle Rowland of The Toledo Blade recaps former Indiana long snapper Dan Godsil's time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's second win over Michigan State this season. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana men's basketball team is on the rebound. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how an attitude adjustment has turned around the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link

Podcast: Drummond is joined by Indiana Daily Student colleagues Stefan Krajisnik and Jared Rigdon to discuss the Hoosier men's basketball team. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Grace Withrow journey from walk-on to scholarship player for the Indiana women's basketball team. -- Link

