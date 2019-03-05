Hoosier Daily: March 5
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Starting Five: Vols rolling in all phases, five-star Brooks sets decision
2020 4-star Guard Galloway Staying Focused on Junior Season
Film Review: Jaden Ivey vs. Culver (Ind.) Academies
Archie Miller March 4 Radio Show Highlights
New DB in Georgia emerging with offers
NFL Network Host And Former IU WR Rhett Lewis Recaps Visit With Program
Tweets of the Day
• @JC_0ix— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 4, 2019
• @DanGodsil
• @BKNIGHT62
Representing Indiana at the #NFLCombine. #ProIU pic.twitter.com/JtizsnSC3w
March 4, 1993: Calbert Cheaney becomes the all-time career scoring leader in both @bigten (surpassing Glen Rice) and @IndianaMBB history (surpassing Steve Alford). Cheaney goes on to score 35 in the 98-69 victory over Northwestern. #iubb pic.twitter.com/pprGYK3HvW— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) March 4, 2019
Hours after Jerome Hunter got shots up at Assembly Hall yesterday, Hunter went back to the lab for part two. #iubb pic.twitter.com/Vm9nhwH7kj— Eddie Cotton 🇵🇪 (Petty White) (@EdwardKoton15) March 4, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Podcast: Josh Eastern is joined by Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart in a new episode of The Rockast. -- Link
Kyle Rowland of The Toledo Blade recaps former Indiana long snapper Dan Godsil's time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film from Indiana's second win over Michigan State this season. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says the Indiana men's basketball team is on the rebound. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how an attitude adjustment has turned around the Indiana men's basketball team's season. -- Link
Podcast: Drummond is joined by Indiana Daily Student colleagues Stefan Krajisnik and Jared Rigdon to discuss the Hoosier men's basketball team. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Grace Withrow journey from walk-on to scholarship player for the Indiana women's basketball team. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.