2020 4-star Guard Galloway Staying Focused on Junior Season
Trey Galloway walked off the floor Saturday night as a champion of Sectional 19 in 3A for the third year in a row.
The 4-star guard from Culver (Ind.) Academies led the Eagles to a 52-41 victory over Mishawaka (Ind.) Marian at Elkhart (Ind.) Jimtown High School to earn the championship.
