Hoosier Daily: March 4

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: Michael Penix Jr. Finding His Voice During ACL Rehab

Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 63, Michigan State 62

Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 2

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Wommack Era For IU Defense Underway

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's win over Michigan State. -- Link

Miller explains how Tom Allen and Kane Wommack are adjusting to the staff shakeup this offseason. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's weekend, which included its first loss of the season. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's weekend. -- Link

John Gasaway of ESPN explains what Quad 1 wins mean and gives his latest bubble watch, which includes an Indiana mention. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman and Chronic Hoosier discuss Indiana's latest win over Michigan State. -- Link


----

