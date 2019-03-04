Hoosier Daily: March 4
Indiana Football: Michael Penix Jr. Finding His Voice During ACL Rehab
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 63, Michigan State 62
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 2
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Wommack Era For IU Defense Underway
After the Indiana Women’s Basketball game, Jerome Hunter and Al Durham came to Assembly Hall just to get some extra shots. They still haven’t left, and man, Jerome’s shot looks so pure. #iubb pic.twitter.com/joopPw7WjI— Eddie Cotton 🇵🇪 (@EdwardKoton15) March 3, 2019
I will be announcing my college decision Friday March 15 at 8 pm‼️@EvanDaniels @BSnow247 Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran School 1125 Barr St, Fort Wayne Indiana— Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) March 4, 2019
Great to have @RhettNFL and Austin Starr out at practice today. pic.twitter.com/kWRhzr1oRO— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 4, 2019
Not many long snappers get an @NFL Combine invite.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 3, 2019
Then again, not many long snappers are as good as @DanGodsil.
The former @IndianaFootball specialist checked in with @Meesh_McMahon. pic.twitter.com/jgjmnUG5cF
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned from Indiana's win over Michigan State. -- Link
Miller explains how Tom Allen and Kane Wommack are adjusting to the staff shakeup this offseason. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's weekend, which included its first loss of the season. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's weekend. -- Link
John Gasaway of ESPN explains what Quad 1 wins mean and gives his latest bubble watch, which includes an Indiana mention. -- Link
Podcast: Zach Osterman and Chronic Hoosier discuss Indiana's latest win over Michigan State. -- Link
