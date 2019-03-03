Ticker
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Spring Practice - Day 2

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Jordan Wells (TheHoosier.com)

Indiana head coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack met with the media following the Hoosiers' second day of spring practice.

Videos of their comments are available below.

Video: Allen

Video: Wommack


{{ article.author_name }}