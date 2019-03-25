Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 02:03:50 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: March 25

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Yid4tmfsmlwlo9yirhew
Indiana will take on Wichita State Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the NIT Quarterfinals.
Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 63, Arkansas 60

Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Linebackers

Indiana To Host Wichita State Tuesday Night In NIT Quarterfinals

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day


Headlines

Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned in the Indiana men's basketball team's second round victory in the NIT. -- Link

Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Indiana wrestling's performance at the NCAA Championships. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says health and situational hitting have fueled the Indiana baseball team's eight-game winning streak. -- Link

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down the film of Indiana's win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' 63-60 win over the Razorbacks. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}