Hoosier Daily: March 25
Seen on The Hoosier
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 63, Arkansas 60
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Position Overview: Linebackers
Indiana To Host Wichita State Tuesday Night In NIT Quarterfinals
Tweets of the Day
I’m late to this, but can confirm @INBBallSource report that Zionsville’s Nathan Childress has accepted a preferred walk-on spot with Indiana. #iubb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 25, 2019
As the weekend winds down I want thank everyone who contributed to making last week happen. What started as a simple idea exploded all because of the graciousness of Hoosier Nation. Last Sunday I wanted to forget this season, now I know I never will. Thank you! #iubb— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) March 25, 2019
Based on Sagarin ratings, Indiana roughly a 9-point favorite over Wichita State on Tuesday. #iubb— Alex Bozich (@insidethehall) March 24, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Jon Blau of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives four things we learned in the Indiana men's basketball team's second round victory in the NIT. -- Link
Jacob Garza of the Indiana Daily Student recaps Indiana wrestling's performance at the NCAA Championships. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student says health and situational hitting have fueled the Indiana baseball team's eight-game winning streak. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall breaks down the film of Indiana's win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall gives five takeaways from the Hoosiers' 63-60 win over the Razorbacks. -- Link
