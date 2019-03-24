Indiana will host Wichita State Tuesday night at 7 p.m. eastern time in the NIT quarterfinals. The matchup will air on ESPN.

The sixth-seeded Shockers advanced after knocking off second-seeded Clemson 63-55 on Sunday in Clemson, South Carolina. They have won 13 of their last 16, including their last four on the road following Sunday's victory.

IU and Wichita State most recently met in the 2015 NCAA tournament, in which the Shockers defeated the Hoosiers 81-76 in the second round. Tuesday's meeting will be just the third ever between the two programs with the series even at 1-1.

Wichita State's NIT appearance this season snapped a streak of seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. The Shockers are 20-14 overall and finished sixth in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with a 10-6 league record, advancing to the AAC tournament semifinals prior to NIT play.