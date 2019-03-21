Hoosier Daily: March 21
Seen on The Hoosier
Simmons Road Show: Alabama prospects eye out-of-state options
Wednesday Leftovers: Dishing on Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, more
Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana 89, St. Francis (PA) 72
Sturdy Guard Play Aids Indiana Hoosiers Basketball's Advancement In NIT
Tweets of the Day
#iubb and Arkansas will be a 12 p.m. tipoff on Saturday in Bloomington in the second round of the NIT. pic.twitter.com/wdzk9yjuTz— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 20, 2019
I've heard from so many people about how enthusiastic the crowd was last night, even if the number was underwhelming (5,431). That's so encouraging.— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 20, 2019
One thing about tough times: they reveal who is really in the trenches with you, and who isn't. Bravo, Tuesday crowd.#iubb
Seeing these photos of families and children enjoying Assembly Hall for the first time brings so much joy to my heart. Thank-you to each and every person who made tonight possible. #iubb— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) March 20, 2019
Video of the Day
Headlines
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss Indiana basketball in the latest episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link
Bozich gives his five takeaways from Indiana's 89-72 win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall says the Hoosiers' win in the first round of the NIT was a tale of two halves. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes that Indiana hopes to get Romeo Langford back for the second round of the NIT. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why Indiana is unsure if Langford will be back. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana women's basketball team's upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup with Texas. -- Link
