Hoosier Daily: March 21

Indiana will take on Arkansas in the second round of the NIT at noon on Saturday, March 23.
Headlines

Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call discuss Indiana basketball in the latest episode of Podcast on the Brink. -- Link

Bozich gives his five takeaways from Indiana's 89-72 win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall says the Hoosiers' win in the first round of the NIT was a tale of two halves. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star writes that Indiana hopes to get Romeo Langford back for the second round of the NIT. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times explains why Indiana is unsure if Langford will be back. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana women's basketball team's upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup with Texas. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}