Romeo Langford (Back) Won't Play In IU's NIT Opener vs. St. Francis (PA)
Instant Rewind: Indiana 89, St. Francis (PA) 72
From the Locker Room: NIT First Round
Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: IU 89, St. Francis (PA) 72
Archie Miller's Technical, Coaches' Halftime Speeches Spark IU In NIT Win
According to ESPN's MediaZone, likely looking at a noon or 2 p.m. eastern time tipoff Saturday afternoon for Indiana-Arkansas based on their programming schedule for that day. #iubb pic.twitter.com/dGQxaE3j1n— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) March 20, 2019
Archie Miller on Romeo Langford's situation: #iubb pic.twitter.com/ybmdlk8zuj— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) March 20, 2019
De'Ron Davis on IU's attitude in the NIT: "There’d better be nobody in there that doesn’t want to (get to New York), because we need everybody in here to play. Our goal, our thing, in practice, we’re here, we might as well win it." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2019
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains how speeches from unlikely sources empowers Indiana in its win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's first round NIT win. -- Link
Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers didn't care in the first half of Tuesday night's NIT game. -- Link
Ryan Corazza gives his reaction to the Hoosiers' 89-72 win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 15-14 win over Indiana State. -- Link
