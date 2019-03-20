According to ESPN's MediaZone, likely looking at a noon or 2 p.m. eastern time tipoff Saturday afternoon for Indiana-Arkansas based on their programming schedule for that day. #iubb pic.twitter.com/dGQxaE3j1n

De'Ron Davis on IU's attitude in the NIT: "There’d better be nobody in there that doesn’t want to (get to New York), because we need everybody in here to play. Our goal, our thing, in practice, we’re here, we might as well win it." #iubb

— Archie Miller on Indiana's play in the second half compared to the first half

"We were better in the second half. You could tell we much were much more aggressive getting the ball to the paint.We drove it more. We scored more around the basket. We were able to get a lot more two-point shots."

