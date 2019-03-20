Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 20

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Al Durham led the Hoosiers over St. Francis (PA) in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.
Trevor Ruszkowski

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We were better in the second half. You could tell we much were much more aggressive getting the ball to the paint.We drove it more. We scored more around the basket. We were able to get a lot more two-point shots."
— Archie Miller on Indiana's play in the second half compared to the first half

Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains how speeches from unlikely sources empowers Indiana in its win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's first round NIT win. -- Link

Murphy Wheeler of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosiers didn't care in the first half of Tuesday night's NIT game. -- Link

Ryan Corazza gives his reaction to the Hoosiers' 89-72 win over St. Francis (PA). -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana baseball team's 15-14 win over Indiana State. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}