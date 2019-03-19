IU guard Romeo Langford will not play in Tuesday's NIT opener vs. St. Francis at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Archie Miller said on pregame radio.

Langford, who injured back in IU's 79-75 loss to Ohio State in last week's Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, is averaging a team-high 16.5 points in 34.1 minutes per game this season. Prior to tonight, he had played in all 32 of IU's games this season.

"He's had 4 or 5 days of treatment, but he's just not able to practice or play right now," Miller told longtime voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer. "He'll sit tonight and see where he goes, day after day."

The New Albany native is currently ranked No. 8 on ESPN's latest Top 100 NBA Draft prospects big board. ESPN's latest NBA Mock Draft also projects the the former five-star prospect as a Top-10 pick, going No. 10 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miller said Monday that Langford "isn't shutting anything down" when asked whether Langford wouldn't play from a draft perspective.

"Romeo has been basically practicing every single day all season long to this point," Miller said. "I think he's hopeful he can get back and back onto the floor. If he can't go or is not able to practice tomorrow, we'll take it day-by-day."