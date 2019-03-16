— Former IU offensive lineman Rodger Saffold on joining the Titans after spending his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, according to The Nasvhille Tennessean.

"It’s nerve-wracking, man. It really is. You’re used to something for nine years – I shouldn’t even say that because every few years I had to change coaches. But just having the same people around as far as the strength staff, the training staff, just people that you trust and now coming out here when you’re 30 years old and trying to create new relationships and trying to get guys to trust you as well, it’s a challenge."

IUHoosiers.com has the official recap of Indiana baseball s 6-1 victory over Canisius Friday night. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside The Hall shares his five takeaways from Indiana basketball's Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times shares four things we learned from IU's loss to Ohio State. -- Link

The Indiana women's basketball team remains a 10 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections from ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme. -- Link

The men's team is still among the first four out in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projections. -- Link

DRatings.com projects IU as a No. 3 seed in this year's NIT. -- Link

NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco explains how former IU and Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman brings more speed to the San Francisco 49ers' group. -- Link

The 49ers' official website also has a highlight reel showcasing Coleman's top plays from his time with the Falcons. -- Link

Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean writes about former IU and Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Rodger Saffold signing with the Tennessee Titans.-- Link

From the Tennessee Titans' official website, video of Saffold's introductory press conference. -- Link