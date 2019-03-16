Hoosier Daily: March 16
Congrats @TrayceJackson!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 15, 2019
Story: https://t.co/lBA9GsmEQM pic.twitter.com/6R1LzxNSR7
Hoosiers dominate Game One. pic.twitter.com/IuHxGlzRMY— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) March 15, 2019
IUHoosiers.com has the official recap of Indiana baseball s 6-1 victory over Canisius Friday night. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside The Hall shares his five takeaways from Indiana basketball's Big Ten Tournament loss to Ohio State. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times shares four things we learned from IU's loss to Ohio State. -- Link
The Indiana women's basketball team remains a 10 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections from ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme. -- Link
The men's team is still among the first four out in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projections. -- Link
DRatings.com projects IU as a No. 3 seed in this year's NIT. -- Link
NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco explains how former IU and Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman brings more speed to the San Francisco 49ers' group. -- Link
The 49ers' official website also has a highlight reel showcasing Coleman's top plays from his time with the Falcons. -- Link
Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean writes about former IU and Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Rodger Saffold signing with the Tennessee Titans.-- Link
From the Tennessee Titans' official website, video of Saffold's introductory press conference. -- Link
