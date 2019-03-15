IU signee Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, the Gatorade Company announced Friday morning in a press release. The five-star prospect from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove is the first player to earn the award in the school's history.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Jackson-Davis' recognition also makes him a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award, the winner of which will be announced this month.

According to the release, Jackson-Davis has volunteered as a youth basketball coach in his community and at the Wheeler Mission Center in Indianapolis, serving the homeless and those in need. The release also said Jackson-Davis is maintaining a "B" average in the classroom.

His reception of the award also affords Jackson-Davis the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He also has the chance to win a $10,000 grant for that same organization he chooses via essay submission. Those grants will be announced throughout the year.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and three blocks per game this season, most recently helping Center Grove to its first regional title since 1972 with a 64-41 win over Bloomington (Ind.) High School South last weekend.

The Trojans will take on Indianapolis Ben Davis at Washington (Ind.) High on Saturday at 6 p.m. eastern time for the right to play for the Class 4A State Championship.