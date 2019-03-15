Ticker
Hoosier Daily: March 15

Instant Rewind: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75

From the Locker Room: Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75

Devonte Green Drops Career-High 26 Points In Indiana's Loss To Ohio State

IU Still Confident In, But No Longer Has Control Over, NCAA Tourney Chances

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

" I know that our league is the toughest in the country this season. And to play the schedule that we've played and be able to sort of come up with our head above water here these last three weeks is a good sign. So we'll take whatever they give us. You obviously earn what you get. And for us right now we'll just kind of wait and see."
— Archie Miller on IU's NCAA Tournament chances

Headlines

Video: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers no-showed at the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall explains how Indiana came up just short in its loss to Ohio State. -- Link

Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's struggles. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana's turnover issues were too much to overcome in its loss in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains why the Hoosiers lost their NCAA Tournament hopes when they lost to Ohio State. -- Link

