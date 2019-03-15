Just to clear something up: Indiana will play in the NIT if it's invited. That's not a what-if. And Indiana will play at home if it's invited to host. That's also not a what-if. #iubb

I asked Romeo Langford whether his heart is set on his basketball plans for next season. Answer: “No, sir.” #IUBB @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/mzUVCTJXeS

Devonte Green has made a few really bad decisions today ... but my goodness has he made some great plays, some big shots, and left it all out there on the court. He's been terrific. If this a sign of things to come as a senior, he'll have a great year. #iubb

" I know that our league is the toughest in the country this season. And to play the schedule that we've played and be able to sort of come up with our head above water here these last three weeks is a good sign. So we'll take whatever they give us. You obviously earn what you get. And for us right now we'll just kind of wait and see."

