Hoosier Daily: March 15
Seen on The Hoosier
Instant Rewind: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75
From the Locker Room: Big Ten Tournament
Indiana Hoosiers Basketball Stat Pack: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75
Devonte Green Drops Career-High 26 Points In Indiana's Loss To Ohio State
IU Still Confident In, But No Longer Has Control Over, NCAA Tourney Chances
Tweets of the Day
Just to clear something up:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 14, 2019
Indiana will play in the NIT if it's invited. That's not a what-if. And Indiana will play at home if it's invited to host. That's also not a what-if. #iubb
I asked Romeo Langford whether his heart is set on his basketball plans for next season.— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) March 14, 2019
Answer: “No, sir.” #IUBB @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/mzUVCTJXeS
Devonte Green has made a few really bad decisions today ... but my goodness has he made some great plays, some big shots, and left it all out there on the court. He's been terrific. If this a sign of things to come as a senior, he'll have a great year. #iubb— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 14, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Video: Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers no-showed at the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Ben Ladner of Inside the Hall explains how Indiana came up just short in its loss to Ohio State. -- Link
Video: Mike Miller and Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times discuss Indiana's struggles. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student says Indiana's turnover issues were too much to overcome in its loss in the Big Ten Tournament. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains why the Hoosiers lost their NCAA Tournament hopes when they lost to Ohio State. -- Link
