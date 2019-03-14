Indiana's four-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt in the second round of the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. They lost to Ohio State, 79-75, to bring the Hoosiers' overall record to 17-15.

11:14 a.m. CT: The Hoosiers will start the following five for their matchup with Rutgers: Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan, Rob Phinisee, and Justin Smith.

15:39 1H: Ohio State 8, Indiana 3 -- Indiana can't hit to start this one. They're getting decent looks but they aren't resulting in made shots. The Buckeyes are showing a 2-3 zone and man defense so far in this one. It will be interesting to see if they continue to switch their looks up or if they stick with whatever is working. Right now, they're both working, so they haven't had to make that decision yet.

11:36 1H: Ohio State, 11 Indiana 8 -- Devonte Green is shooting too much right now. The ball is stopping at him too frequently and its stalling out the Indiana offense. He made a three, but it came within the flow of the offense. The Hoosiers have cut the lead to three but still aren't doing a great job of cutting into the Ohio State lead with Kaleb Wesson on the bench.

7:59 1H: Ohio State 20, Indiana 15 -- Indiana came back to tie the game at 15, but a 5-0 Ohio State run has given the Buckeyes the lead right back. The Hoosiers are crashing the glass well, but have struggled with turnovers to this point in the game. They'll need to clean that up in order to win this one.

3:02 1H: Ohio State 29, Indiana 25 -- This has been a game of runs so far with Ohio State jumping out to leads and Indiana closing them. The Hoosiers need to sustain momentum by getting consistent offensive production. That's not going to happen without ball movement or better screens. They're having some success with the pick and roll and need to keep going back to it.

Halftime: Ohio State 35, Indiana 28 -- The Hoosiers need to get the ball to Langford more on offense. He's 1-of-6 from the field but those looks have come out of rhythm. IU should look to feed him the ball and let him attack the rim off a Morgan ball screen. They need to get the offense going somehow, and Langford Esther best bet.

15:35 2H: Ohio State 42, Indiana 33 -- Indiana is struggling mightily on both ends of the floor. The Buckeyes are defending well and cutting off driving lanes, and its leading to the Hoosiers aimlessly moving the ball around the perimeter. If they don't find some consistent offense or make a few stops on defense, they could be in trouble.

11:10 2H: Ohio State 53, Indiana 43 -- Romeo Langford has gone back to the IU locker room. That's not what you want to see with the team down 10 and struggling to score. He came back out before the end of the media timeout. That's a good sign for the Hoosiers. They'll need guys who can generate instant offense down the stretch.

6:53 2H: Ohio State 63, Indiana 46 -- Indiana is in serious trouble. The Hoosiers are playing poorly and have only scored three points since the last media timeout. They need an abrupt change to have any chance in this one. If they can't cut the lead to single digits within a few minutes, their NCAA Tournament chances will be nonexistent.

2:00 2H: Ohio State 68, Indiana 60 -- Well, the abrupt change happened. The Hoosiers have cut the lead to eight with timely shooting and aggression on offense. They're attacking the rim and its opening the floor for everyone. Their defensive intensity has picked up as well, and they're giving themselves a shot.

Final: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75 -- Indiana's surge wasn't enough in the end, and their NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed by the Buckeyes.