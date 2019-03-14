Hoosier Daily: March 14
Seen on The Hoosier
Nick Westbrook Taking Advantage Of Being At Full Strength In Spring
Film Review: Trey Galloway vs. Mishawaka (Ind.) Marian
Lunardi: Win Over Ohio State Thursday Likely Gets IU In NCAA Tournament
TheHoosier.com Big Ten Tournament Preview: Indiana Vs. Ohio State
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers and Buckeyes still included. #iubb https://t.co/K5vJY8GVjM— Assembly Call (@AssemblyCall) March 13, 2019
All business in Chi-town. pic.twitter.com/6ahx4xXP0s— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 13, 2019
Let’s #B1GTourney— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2019
Reply with your vote: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I4P2ANt0yj
Video of the Day
Great shots.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2019
Great memories.
Great hugs.
Watch this. And get ready for more 🏀.#B1GTourney X #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/QhmJLkUUSy
Headlines
Ben Ladner of Insidethe Hall takes an in-depth look at Rob Phinisee's impact this season. -- Link
Podcast: Ladner is joined by Seth Tow to discuss Indiana's upcoming matchup with Ohio State. -- Link
Pete DiPrimio of IUHoosiers.com says all things are possible in the postseason for the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says it's time for Indiana to go big or go home. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Hoosiers have a simple formula to follow if they want to make the NCAA Tournament: keep winning. -- Link
----
