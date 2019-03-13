This spring feels different for Nick Westbrook, and it's not hard to see why.

Each of the previous two spring seasons, the IU redshirt senior wide receiver has been focused on recovery or rehab for an injury.

This year? Not the case.

Finally, Westbrook is 100 percent at the start of spring ball - his last in a Hoosier uniform - and he's taking advantage of it.

"I think this is the first time in the last two spring balls I've been able to start off right off the bat, get rolling full speed," Westbrook said last week. "Being in my fifth year, (there's) a sense of urgency. Making my plays and also leading this receiver group to try to be great."

The Lake Mary, is going to have plenty of chances under associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer.

While DeBoer's system is still in the process of being installed, an early emphasis has been placed on making big plays in the passing game. Westbrook has been an early beneficiary, hauling in a 35-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline during the Hoosiers' March 3 practice.

"Definitely, just from the first practice, (I'm) noticing that we're getting a lot more balls thrown down the field," Westbrook said. "I think it's emphasized with the reads for the quarterbacks to look for us early on and always have that in the back of their head that we're going to be down there. Definitely noticed more of an emphasis on that. I've caught a few of those, and I've just noticed as a receiver group we're getting a lot more of those opportunities."

Perhaps the biggest testament to Westbrook's progress and current mindset was his work ethic this winter and being regarded as one of the top performers in the weight room.

"Just everyday, kind of what Coach DeBoer said even before he got here, it was just 1-0, my whole mindset going into this year," Westbrook said. "This past offseason, with these winter workouts, it's just been, why not? Why not do everything you can to make this team better, do everything I can to make myself better, and do everything I can to make this team win some ballgames this year?"

Ultimately, Westbrook's focus has stemmed from a snowball effect of sorts since October.

He showed he was fully back with five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown at Ohio State on Oct. 6. Including that performance, of his team-leading 590 receiving yards and second-best 42 receptions, 430 of his yards and 27 of those catches were recorded across the final seven weeks of the season.

"I talked to Coach Heard this past offseason and he even noticed a difference between the first four games and then to the Ohio State game is where he noticed where I picked back up to where I was beforehand," Westbrook said. "I've noticed that change, ever since then it's just been rolling, building on top of each other."

That's the goal through mid-April and beyond as he helps DeBoer establish his culture.

"Just having a 1-0 mindset, that something bad might happen, whatever it is, just make sure you're winning every little rep you can," Westbrook said. "In the season, it's 1-0, it's always to the next game, it's always been the next game, but taking it to spring ball, it's always about the next rep, the next drill, the next practice, making sure we're winning every small win we that be can and build those to have great success."