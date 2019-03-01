Hoosier Daily: March 1
Seen on The Hoosier
CrimsonCast Ep. 590 - Still Alive, And Yet
Indiana Hoosiers Football Video: Tom Allen, Players Preview Spring Ball
Spring Football Notebook: Ramsey, Tuttle To Get Majority Of QB Reps
TheHoosier.com Q&A: Graham Couch of The Lansing State Journal
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen said he has no update on the appeal for transfer QB Jack Tuttle’s immediate eligibility. #iufb— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) February 28, 2019
Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson and Lisa Byington will call IU-Michigan State for FOX on Saturday at noon. #iubb— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) February 28, 2019
Advertisement outside Assembly Hall promoting the #iubb seniors ahead of Senior Day against Rutgers in early March.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) February 28, 2019
Johnny Jager featured on it, so that’ll be 5 IU players leaving after this season. pic.twitter.com/J8djT5cB2W
Video of the Day
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star explains why Race Thompson is ready to seize the moment. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is ready to raise his voice this spring. -- Link
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall looks at the film of Indiana's Tuesday night win over Wisconsin. -- Link
Podcast: Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall and Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call answer mailbag questions. -- Link
Fred Katz of The Athletic profiles for Indiana men's basketball player Thomas Bryant. ($) -- Link
