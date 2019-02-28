CrimsonCast Ep. 590 - Still Alive, And Yet
Indiana celebrates a stressful and aesthetically unpleasing win at home against Wisconsin, and we try to figure out how much joy to take out of it. Podcast topics include breaking down what IU did successfully against the Badgers, what optimistic signs might exist for both the near future and next year, and thinking about the nature of youth and the sudden impact of depth pieces like Race Thompson. We also take questions from Twitter and from the live audience.
